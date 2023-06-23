Teams Tee Off for a Good Cause at the Carr Center Golf Outing

ZANESVILLE, OH – The Carr Center hosted their annual golf outing at Jaycees Golf Course.

The rainy weather didn’t stop 12 teams from teeing off for a worthy cause. The funds that were raised from the outing will support the Carr Center’s Adult Day Program and will help them go on their monthly outings.

“It’s really important for the clients to be emerged back into the community. We really try to keep them engaged in current events and what’s going on. With the money that we raised today, they’ll get to go to the Muskingum County Fair, they’ll get to go to the shake shop, and they’ll get to do things in the community that we maybe take for granted.” Carr Center Executive Director, Becky Clawson stated.

A hole-in-one contest was held during the outing. The winner of the contest would receive a cash prize of $15,000. The contest was sponsored by the Community Bank with the help of Scott Boyer Insurance. The Carr Center wants to thank all their sponsors including Shelly and Sands and Jeff Drennen for making today’s event possible.

“It’s just a fun day for us to come in and interact with donors, our board, and volunteers that come. It’s just a wonderful day for us to just have fun with them.” Clawson said.

The golf outing will be returning next year. If you’d like to donate to the Carr Center, you can do so by going to their website below.

The Carr Center – Zanesville, Ohio