The American Legion Post #29 hosts Y-City Challenge

ZANESVILLE, OH- The American Legion Post #29 hosted their 13th annual Y-City Challenge to benefit the Special Olympics.

This event featured an 8-Ball tournament that brings together people from all over to support a good cause. The idea for the event came from Tim Snelling, who wanted to raise money to support the Special Olympics going to the state tournament.

“This is our 13th year of doing this, it’s a benefit for Special Olympics, we call it the Y-City Challenge, and we’ve got players from Mansfield, Newark, Columbus, Zanesville, Coshocton, all over the place, and they come in to play in this tournament, a lot of them are repeat players who keep coming back because they say this is a great event,” said Tim Snelling, the Y-City Challenge Coordinator.

The Special Olympics gives the opportunity to those who have developmental disabilities to compete in sporting events. Special Olympics athletes Lacie Evans and Becky Knicely were in attendance at the event today.

“I actually work at the school, Starlight, that Lacie goes to and since she’s been participating, she’s just come out of her shell completely,” said Carrie Cabeen, the Special Olympics Coordinator.

The Y-City Challenge will return next year to support the Special Olympics. For more information contact Tim Snelling at 740-454-0692.