The Friends of New Concord to Host Community Day

NEW CONCORD, OH – The Friends of New Concord partnered with the village and Muskingum University to host a full day of fun for the entire family.

Community Day will kick off at 10am with Vendors Village at the Genesis Primary Care Parking Lot. A variety of artisans will be selling locally made products like jewelry, clothing, soaps, and baked goods. Kids will have the opportunity to participate in games and activities, and families can enjoy a horse-drawn carriage ride through the village of New Concord. Starting at 1pm, community members are invited to cheer on the Muskies at Muskingum University’s football season home opener. Admission for the game will be free.

“I’m looking forward to seeing Muskingum students on Main Street and seeing community residents up at the campus for the football game. I just couldn’t be more excited to be around a lot of people all day Saturday. ” Jennifer Lyle, Mayor of New Concord said.

“I’m so excited that our students are going to have an opportunity to interact with the people from New Concord. Not only from New Concord, but we’re really hoping people come from a wide region.” Sue Hasseler, President at Muskingum University said.

Party in the Park will be starting at 4:30pm at the New Concord War Memorial Park. Party in the Park will consist of live music, rock climbing, axe throwing, corn hole, food trucks, and more. For adults, the Guernsey Brewhouse will be selling beer in the beer garden. All the fun will wrap up at 8:30pm with a bon fire until 10pm.

“We’re having a petting zoo. We’re having vendor trucks. We have our first time ever beer garden. So, we’re pretty excited about it.” Julie Metry, President of The Friends of New Concord said.

“For us to come together and just spend the day enjoying what we both offer, it’s going to be a really cool event. I’m pretty pumped up for it.” Kari Winters, Muskingum Athletic Director said.

If this family fun day has a good turnout, The Friends of New Concord plan on hosting Community Day again next year.