The MCSJC Career Connections Camp Comes to an End

ZANESVILLE, OH – Today was the final day of the second annual Career Connections Camp.

The 25 soon to be 8th graders had a fun filled week of exploring multiple colleges and career opportunities. After all the college tours, company visits and hands on activities, the Career Connections Camp has come to an end. The participants were honored today with a graduation ceremony at OUZ.

“The main thing we’re hoping they take away from it is a couple things; one is the connections to someone in the community who can assist them with their college and career choices. And two; to think more deeply about how to pursue those choices so that they understand the different pathways and different opportunities that are available in the community.” Darryl Graves, MCSJC Chair stated.

The students left the career camp with new friends, connections, opportunities, knowledge, and even a free iPad. DaMarcus Goins talks about his experience after participating in the 5-day camp.

“It’s just a great opportunity for people of color. It teaches us about college careers. Sometimes you don’t always have to go into college to make money. And it brings people in from the community.” DaMarcus Goins, a Career Connections Participant said.

The Muskingum County Social Justice Coalition will be hosting the Career Connections Camp again next year for year 3.