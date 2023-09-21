The Muskingum County Chamber of Commerce Presents A New Professional Development Series

ZNAESVILLE, OH – The Muskingum County Chamber of Commerce is glad to present their new Professional Development Series.

This three-part professional development series offers strategically focused coaching addressing critical thinking skills, perseverance, cognitive skills, and much more.

“The three-part series is going to encompass critical thinking, productivity, and organizational skills and it’s a great opportunity for business professionals of all levels to attend.” Lydia Tom, Membership Services Specialist said.

The sessions will take place on October 2nd, October 16th, and October 23rd. Each session is an hour long and starts at 8am. They will be held at The Downtown Exchange conference room on the 3rd floor.

“We will have three very intense and interactive sessions. The titles of the sessions are “Flip the Switch” “Get More Done” and “Aking the Right Questions” so, definitely a great opportunity to attend.” Tom said.

All members can register on the Muskingum County Chamber of Commerce website. You are welcome to attend all sessions, or you can choose one session of your choice.

A single session is $75 and the entire series is $149.

