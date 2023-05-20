The Rock Church Brought a Light to a Cloudy Morning

ZANESVILLE, OH – This morning may have been cloudy, but The Rock Church brought a little bit of light to Zanesville.

The Rock was a blessing to the community on May 20th as they hosted Rock the City. This all-free event attracted hundreds to gather at Chaps Run Park for tasty food, raffles, face paintings, live music, a gospel service, and more.

“Just seeing the community come together and seeing hope and joy being in people’s eyes and if you look around there’s so many people.” Wife of The Rock Church Pastor, Jenny Wahl said.

This is the first ever Rock the City, but it will be returning next month at the Coopermill Mannor in Zanesville. Pastor Wahl explains what he hopes the community took away from this event.

“You just said it. Hope. There seems to be, in certain areas of our city, a real lack of hope. Whether it be because of poverty, or drug addiction. There just seems to be very little hope in some of these areas. We believe that the greatest hope is Jesus. And that’s what he said. He was the light of the World. We’re going into what some would think the darkest areas of our city, and taking the greatest light, which is Jesus.” Pastor at The Rock Church, Aaron Wahl said.

The Rock Church is located at 5800 National Road, and everybody is invited to attend their weekly 10 am Sunday services.

