The Zanesville Museum of Art is Hosting Summer Camps in June

The Zanesville Museum of Art is hosting a summer art camp for all age groups in June.

The museum’s Educational Assistant Gail Glagola said the summer camp is organized into five age groups, each with their own projects.

The pre-K session is an hour-and-a-half long for three days. The other groups are three hours long and run for a week. Each group will work on a craft that follows the theme of their group Glagola said.

“They will be working on drawing, painting, crafting figures and working on sculptures. It depends on the teacher and what the theme of the camp is,” Glagola said. “We actually have someone coming in who will be showing us exactly what monarch butterflies are all about.”

The art camp has been approved for the Ohio Afterschool Child Enrichment program. According to the Ohio Department of Education website, the program offers financial aid to students for educational activities.

Applicants who qualify for the program may be able to receive a scholarship that waives the camp fee, Glagola said.

While some camps focus on physical activity, the arts camp uses creativity.

“Well, there are many camps for kids and young adults. Some of them are sports, some of them are golf, some of them are swimming,” Glagola said. “We like to open up and have it ready so that kids can utilize writing, artmaking and being involved in new experiences that will open up a whole world of creativity for them.”

Camps have a limited space for participants, so Glagola advices participants to register soon. To register for a camp, go to the museum’s website.