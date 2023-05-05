The Zanesville Patriots Handing out Pocket Constitutions to Local Schools

ZANESVILLE, OH – Thanks to the generosity of patriotic donors, the Zanesville Patriots will be providing pocket constitutions to our local schools.

The Zanesville Patriots are group of citizens that are committed to holding our government accountable to the Constitution. Over the next two weeks, they plan on handing out approximately 500 pocket Constitutions to the area schools. In addition to each student receiving a constitution, the teachers will receive a bag with a variety of recourses and lesson plans.

“I believe what Ronald Reagon said. He said that republic does not go into our blood stream. We have to fight for it, and we have to also give the information to the next generation which then in turn gives it to the next.” Zanesville Patriots Vice President, Kay Clymer said.

The Zanesville Patriots say it’s critical to understand the Constitution so we can be alert in case it’s undermined or ignored. This is the first year they’re handing out the pocket Constitutions, and they are looking forward to doing this again next school year.

“We believe it’s critically important that every citizen knows and understands the Constitution. When Ben Franklin walked out of Independence Hall after signing the Constitution, he was asked ‘what kind of government have you given us?’ and he replied, ‘a republic if you can keep it.’ And by you, he was referring to every US citizen.” Zanesville Patriots President, Ed Mulholland stated.

If you wish to help support the Zanesville Patriots’ project to teach the Constitution, you can contact the Vice President of the group at Clymerkay@gmail.com.

For more information on the Zanesville Patriots or to join their group, visit their Facebook page below.

