This Weeks Pet of The Week is a Dill-ight; Meet Pickles

ZANESVILLE, OH – The Animal Shelter Society’s Pet of The Week is Pickles, who wants nothing more than to find a family with a welcoming home and endless love.

Pickles is a one-year-old boxer, terrier, and pit bull mix. Her loving and energetic deposition makes her a marvelous addition for a family that is seeking a furry companion. She loves all cats, dogs, and humans, although due to her vigorous personality, it would be best if her forever home doesn’t have children under the age of ten.

“We want to stay away from younger children because she just goes full bore when she’s running. She doesn’t know her own strength sometimes. She does require a place to run. She loves to run. She will do laps outback in the outside.” Animal Shelter Society Executive Director, April Gibson said.

The animal shelters 4th annual Barktober fest was held Wednesday night, and it was a huge success. Community members came together for the fundraiser to benefit the shelter so they can continue to take care of four legged friends like Pickles.

“Folks came through for us last night. The most important thing is… that we have these folks in our community that believes in our missions. It doesn’t get any better than that. Checks are great, because we’re a 100% nonprofit.” Gibson said.

To fill out an adoption form or for more information, visit the Animal Shelter Society’s website.

The Animal Shelter Society, Inc.