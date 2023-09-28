This Weeks Pet of The Week is Mackie

ZANESVILLE, OH – So many pets out there are still searching for their forever home, including this week’s pet of the week!

These weeks featured pet is Mackie, a three-month-old husky shepherd mix. Mackie and his siblings were rescued from a humane case in another county. He has a super affectionate and playful personality, and he gets along with other furry friends. He is neutered, microchipped, and up to date on his vaccines.

“Mackie is just a good dog. He’s a sweetheart. He loves his swimming pools and to interact with the other animals, and he loves to play with the cats. He’s just all puppy.” Animal Shelter Society Executive Director, April Gibson said.

The Animal Shelter Society staff and board of directors are mourning the loss of a very passionate, caring, and strong board member, Ty Dierkes.

“His heart was so huge. His heart was bigger than anything else in the world. It’s a great loss for us here. We have dedicated the board room in honor of Ty. I think it’s very appropriate, our board thought it was very appropriate.” Gibson said.

Gibson says the passing of Ty Dierkes is a great loss to the Animal Shelter and he will be missed.

To fill out an adoption application for Mackie or another pet, visit the Animal Shelter Society’s website.

