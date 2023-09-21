This Weeks Pet of The Week is Tabitha

ZANESVILLE, OH – Every week, the Animal Shelter Society in Zanesville introduces us to a Pet of the Week, and this week Tabitha is being put in the spotlight.

Today’s featured furry friend is a cat named Tabitha. She is a one-year-old, spayed, domestic shorthair cat who loves to cuddle. Tabitha would be a great addition to any loving family, although she is cat selective, so it might take her some time to warm up to new animals.

“She loves people. She gets a little bit nervous when she meets animals for the first time. It’s just something that she has to get used to. She is super loving.” April Gibson, Animal Shelter Society Executive Director said.

The animal shelter is currently offering a low price spay and neuter special. Adoption prices are also low right now. Cats six months and older have an adoption fee of $35, and if they’re under six months they’re $55.

“What folks might not understand is what that includes. None of our animal leave our shelter without being fully vetted. That includes spaying and neutering, flea and tick treatment, dewormed, vaccinated up to the age, and they’re microchipped. That includes our cats. We microchip our cats.” Gibson said.

The Animal Shelter will be hosting their 4th annual Barktoberfest on October 18th at The Greenhouse at Vista Golf Course.

For more information on future events or furry companions, visit the Animal Shelter Society’s website.

The Animal Shelter Society, Inc.