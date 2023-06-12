Tina Wayne

Tina Kay (Springer) Wayne, 50, of East Fultonham, graduated to heaven on Saturday June 10, 2023. She was born on September 6, 1972 in Boone County, Kentucky, the daughter of the late Ernest Wayne and Donna Ruth (Stegemoller) Springer. She is survived by her husband Bob Wayne. Two daughters Danielle (Justin) Fryer and Ashleigh (Quintin) Bishop. Five granddaughters Rileigh, Maleigha, Kamreigh, Carleigh, and Skyleigh. One sister Barbie. Three brothers Tony, Ray and Pappy. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by two brothers Brent and Jesse.

Friends may call from 1:00 – 3:00 p.m. Wednesday June 14, 2023 at William Thompson & Son Funeral Home 5765 Gladstone Drive White Cottage. A celebration of life will follow at a later date.

Tina was the most warm-hearted giving and forgiving person you would ever meet.Tina never knew a stranger and would give her last anything without hesitation.She gave cancer a run for its money and never let you see her down. Her Grandbrats were her pride and joy every kid in her eyes was one of her own!