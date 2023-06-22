Tony & Enzos Pizzeria Officially Open for Business

ZANESVILLE, OH – Zanesville’s newest pizza place officially joined the community with a ribbon cutting ceremony that was held on June 21st.

Tony & Enzos Pizzeria, located at 3205 Maple Avenue, offers a unique experience with traditional American style pizzas that can’t be topped. Vincent Russo says he and his brother, Anthony Russo, are honored to bring another pizza venture to the local community, but this time they started from scratch and are excited to share their new recipe with Zanesville.

“We’ve come up with some really cool and neat combinations that are interesting. We’re really excited about that. Hopefully people will give a try and maybe not stick with their standard pizza order that they would normally get everywhere else and try some of the unique pizza combinations that we put together.” Vincent Russo, Toney and Enzos President stated.

Tony & Enzos Pizzeria is a carry out and delivery style restaurant that will be open Wednesday through Saturday. The new pizzeria features an expansive menu of pizzas, subs, salads, and wings, each taking its name from famous mobster movies or mafia related terms to match their mobster theme.

“We’ve been very humbled over the years by how the community has always supported us. We’re happy and prideful to be able to give back to the community.” Russo said.

For more information, visit Tony & Enzos Pizzeria Facebook or website page below.

Tony & Enzo’s Pizzeria, Zanesville Ohio (tonyandenzos.com)