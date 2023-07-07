Traffic Restrictions on Pine Street

ZANESVILLE, Ohio–The City of Zanesville announced traffic restrictions slated for next week on Pine Street.

Officials said beginning Monday July 10th there will be traffic restrictions on Pine Street at West Main Street, Pershing Road, and Eppley

Avenue for the pavement restoration from the recent intersection signal upgrade project.

The work is expected to last 3 days and is weather dependent.

Please expect delays, use caution around the work zone, and utilize alternate routes.