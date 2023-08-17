Unity Church of the Nazarene’s 14th Year at the Fair

ZANESVILLE, OH – For fourteen years, the Unity Church of the Nazarene has been serving food and a purpose at the Muskingum County Fair.

The county fair has a lot of traditions, and for many families, it’s a tradition to stop by the Unity Church’s food booth. They have a variety of delicious options on their breakfast, lunch, and dinner menus.

“A lot of people come back year after year. They like our food, and we make a lot of friends and meet a lot of nice people.” David Watton, Unity Church of the Nazarene Food Booth Volunteer said.

The proceeds from the food stand are put back into the community. The United Church uses the money that is raised to help those in need by purchasing food and water, and even helping some purchase vehicles. The proceeds also help out with holiday meals and events that the church hosts.

“We just try to give back. That’s what we were led to do with this. We’ve done it 14 years. It’s a lot of work, but we get a lot of blessing out of it and we really enjoy doing it. First before it starts, you’re like ‘oh the fair is here.’ but when it ends, we don’t want it to end.” Nyla Watton, Unity Church of the Nazarene Food Booth Volunteer said.

The Unity Church of the Nazarene’s food booth will be set up at the fair until Saturday night.