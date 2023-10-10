University students gain life experience from art museum

ZANESVILLE, OH- Students of the Creativity and Play class in the education program at Ohio University Zanesville got the opportunity to visit the Zanesville Museum of Art.

All students that attended the field trip were in their second year and are preparing to become teachers. This program gives students a fun chance to take a tour and learn more about the history of Zanesville art. They also were able to work closely with staff to understand how museums can be used as educational resources.

“This is the second year that we have done this, and the value is giving students the opportunity to see what’s in their community, when asked only one student had ever been here before out of 11, which is pretty impressive, and so they get the opportunity to explore art from different perspectives, but also to be thinking what it may be like to have to plan a field trip for their future students,” says Teri Peasley, Associate Professor of Instruction at Ohio University Zanesville.

Peasley says students have been very intrigued to engage with all that the museum has to offer on a deeper level.

“I get excited for it, it’s good for me too, I enjoy being able to go out and visit different places within our communities, but for the students its always exciting for me when they get excited about something and so I can imagine when we meet for our next class there will be conversation about what their experience was like, I’ll hear about it today as we are leaving, so for me it’s just exciting to know that I’m helping to build the capacity for future teachers to be amazing educators,” says Peasley.

Ohio University Zanesville plans to bring this field trip back again next year for the students.