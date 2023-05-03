Wanted Suspect Captured

NOBLE COUNTY-A man who fled from the Noble County Sheriff’s Office Wednesday morning is now in custody.

The Noble County Sheriff’s Office said that Tray Phillips of Muskingum County was a passenger on a vehicle on Woodsfield Road adjacent to the sheriff’s office when Deputy Baker conducted a traffic stop around 1AM.

Authorities said Phillips fled the vehicle on foot crossing Woodsfield Road then went down a very steep embankment toward Duck Creek.

Philips was wanted on an outstanding warrant for failure to appear in Muskingum County and a warrant out of Knox County Division of Wildlife.