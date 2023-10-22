Week 11 Matchups

The Ohio High School Athletic Association released the pairings for the first round of the high school playoffs. All games will be played on Friday night at 7pm.

Division 1:
15 seed Newark (2-8) will travel to 2 seed Hillard Bradley (9-1)
Division 2:
14 Bexley (4-6) at 3 Granville (10-0)
Division 3:
11 seed Buckeye Valley (5-5) will travel to 6 seed Dresden to face 8-2 Tri-Valley
10 seed John Glenn (8-2) will make their way to 7 seed Bellefontaine (8-2)
Division 4: 
Two MVL teams will go head to head when Morgan (6-4) travels to 9-1 Sheridan
14 seed Philo (5-5) will play 3 seed Bishop Hartley (8-2)
9 seed Newark Licking Valley (7-3) at 8 Columbus East (8-2)
Division 5:

13 New Lexington (5-5) at 4 Canal Winchester Harvest Prep

12 Belmont Union Local (6-4) at 5 Zanesville West Muskingum (9-1)

9 Heath (8-2) at 8 Portsmouth West (8-2)
10 Richmond Edison (7-3) at 7 West Lafayette Ridgewood (7-3)
Division 7:
 

12 Bishop Rosecrans (4-6) at 5 Hannibal River (7-2)

10 Miller (6-4) at 7 Waterford (6-4)

Bridgeport (3-7) at 3 Caldwell (7-3)

