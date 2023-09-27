WHIZ Honors Veterans with Summer Long Salute

ZANESVILLE, OH – WHIZ is giving back to those who gave the ultimate sacrifice and served our country.

This is the 4th year that WHIZ has held a summer-long Military Salute.

From June 24 to September 11, listeners and viewers could submit a photo of their loved one that served or are currently serving in the military.

Jay Benson, the Director of Sales at WHIZ, said that this is a way for families to honor their veteran.

“We had a number of people send in pictures, many of which have already passed on.” Benson said. “We also had a number of photos of veterans that are still serving. This is just a way to honor your veteran.”

The winners of this year’s contest will be announced in the coming week. Benson said all of the winners will receive a flag made by Annin Flag Company in Coshocton.

“What they will get is an Annin flag, and they have several factories all over, but they have one here in Coshocton.” Benson said. “So the nice thing is the recipient receives something from Annin and it’s made by someone they probably know.”

Benson also talked about what it means for the veterans to be recognized and receive this gift.

“One of our veterans who was awarded a flag a few years ago said this meant so much to him.” Benson said. “So much so that when he had the opportunity to, he became a sponsor of this.”

To view photos of this years photo submissions, head to https://www.whiznews.com/summer-long-military-salute/