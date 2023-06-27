WHIZ Summer Military Salute Photo Contest

Enter to Win!

ZANESVILLE, OH – In a time when our gratitude and appreciation to our servicemen and women should never wane, We honor those who have served with our 4th annual Military Salute photo contest here at WHIZ.

In honor of Memorial Day enter our salute to veterans everywhere by uploading photos of your family members, friends, battle buddies and others who have served in our armed forces. At the end of the summer, 10 entries will be rewarded a flag made in Coshocton by Annin Flag Company at the end of summer after Patriot’s Day September 11th.

Muddy Misers’ Owner and veteran Nathan Johnson, who sponsors the contest, talked about what it means to him.

“I’m in a unique position where actually two years ago I was a recipient of one of the flags. It’s actually the flag that I fly outside of Muddy’s front door today. and so now just a couple years removed to be in a position to be able to sponsor this event is definitely unique and wonderful experience,” Johnson said.

Muddy Misers is one of nine sponsors for the contest. Johnson continued to talk about the Muskingum County veteran community and its immense support to veterans in the area with many events and organizations that are set up throughout the summer.

“Just to bring awareness, anything that we can to support those efforts has a special place in our heart. I am a 15 year military veteran, 2 deployments to Iraq and it’s a little different seeing those flags when you wear it on your shoulder and so it means a little something more to the veteran community,” Johnson explained.

Join us as we honor and express our gratitude to the brave men and women who served in the military by going to our website and clicking on the link to enter your photos today. To see a list of photos submitted thus far click on the link here.