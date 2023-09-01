William King

William (Bill) Nelson King, 81, of Somerset/Roseville, passed away peacefully surrounded by his loving and devoted wife and family on August 31, 2023. He was born on December 9, 1941, in Caldwell, OH, son of the late William (Bill) and Frances (Fogle) King. Bill was a member of Coburn United Methodist Church and attended Trinity Full Gospel Church, worked at Anchor Hocking Glass Co. before retiring, and devoted his life to his true passion, farming. Some of his most favorite activities were riding around the farm checking the cattle with this wife, watching the newborn calves running around, or simply looking out over the fields together, as they have been inseparable for 50+ years. He was also incredibly proud of each of his children and bragged to anyone that would listen. His legacy to his family will forever be the importance of hard work, perseverance and following your passion to do what you love. Bill will be lovingly remembered by his wife, Dolores (Yarnell) King; daughter, sons, son-in-law, and daughters-in-law; Sheri (King) and Brian Harper of Cincinnati; Glenn and Amy (Neff) King of Somerset/Roseville; and JR and Leslie (Dickerson) King of Somerset/Roseville. He enjoyed spending time with his grandchildren, Autumn (King) Dent and her husband Andrew Dent; Summer King and her finance Logan Holland; James (JW) King; Jace King; Ken (Lane) Thurman; and Logan Thurman. He is also survived by 2 great-grandchildren: Rowan Dent and Dawson Dent. Friends and family may call on Tuesday, September 5, 2023 from 6:00–8:00 p.m. at the William Thompson and Son Funeral Home in White Cottage. Funeral services and a celebration of Bill’s life will be held at 10:00 a.m. Wed. Sept. 6, 2023 at the funeral home with Pastor Donny Rowland officiating. Burial will follow at Sharon Cemetery in Sharon, OH. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions are suggested to a charitable organization of the donor’s choice.