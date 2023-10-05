ZAAP’s October Artist of The Month

ZANESVILLE, Oh – The Zanesville Appalachian Arts Project has selected Diana Wilson as the artist of the month for October.

Diana Wilson’s art selection transports viewers into a world of fantasy. She puts a surreal twist in her realistic acrylic, watercolor, and gouache paintings… and each piece tells a story.

“I feel like when it comes to art it’s like therapeutic. I feel like if I put a story to it then maybe somebody else could see it. But some things I do just for fun, and some have a story behind them.” October ZAAP Artist of the Month, Diana Wilson said.

Wilson has had a passion for art ever since she first picked up a pencil. Since then, her devotion for art has only grown stronger. Wilson says her favorite part about being an artist is the freedom she has to express herself, ideas, and dreams.

“Just try it out. You don’t know until you try. That’s literally what I did. I just was like ‘hmm let’s see what I can make with this’.” Wilson said.

Wilsons art will be featured and available to purchase at the ZAAP Art Gallery during the First Friday Art Walk on October 6th from 5 to 8pm.

