Zane’s Trace Commemoration Kicks Off Friday

ZANESVILLE, OH — The Zane Trace Commemoration is set to kickoff this weekend.

The annual event is back for it’s second year following a 25 year break and will start this Friday, June 16-18 at the Putnam landing and Muskingum avenue areas. Board secretary Cindy Northrup sat down to talk about the upcoming commemoration and what it entails.

“Friday, Saturday, and Sunday it will start at noon every single day and Friday and Saturday it will run until, we are saying 9 p.m. but odds are it’s probably gonna run until 10-10:30 p.m. because we have music going. We have a variety of demonstrators this year in our history village and they’re going to show you how they did wood crafts, made knives, do candle making a whole variety of things,” Northrup said.

With several local sponsorships, a wide range of activities for both young and old the Zane Trace Commemoration is looking to make a great event with education on the history of Zanesville, how it was founded, and the strength of the community through the years.

“It’s a family friendly event that we want to get going so that everyone can come down have a place to go, have a great time and just enjoy the day with your family and hopefully learn a little bit about Zanesville and why it’s here now,” Northrup said.

Events and Amenities Include:

5K and 10K Races

Kayak Races (provided by Pea Ohana)

Cruise in Car Show

Carriage Rides

Anything BUT a Boat Races

Food Vendors

Hot Dog Eating Contest

Live Music

And Much More!

For more information on the events involved or ways to volunteer in this years Zane’s Trace Commemoration visit their website or Facebook page.