Zanesville Local Coalition Urges to Vote No On Issue 1

ZANESVILLE, OH — A local coalition of labor, faith and opponents of issue 1 from Zanesville and southeast Ohio joined common cause Ohio today to speak out about the proposed legislation.

The goal of the group is to protect majority rule of 50 percent plus one and the principle of one person one vote, what that means is if the proposed amendment is passed, it would require that any proposed amendment to Ohio’s constitution be a 60 percent voting approval rather than simple majority plus one.

“There was a ballot measure in 2018, the last successful ballot measure was for victims rights, and so y’know there is a lot of things that we can all argue about but at the end of the day when we think about majority rule, I think most of us are on the same page with that,” Common Core Ohio Kelly Dufour said.

Those in support of the ballot issue believe by not having simply majority it would ensure constitutional changes are widely accepted and not up for change so frequently.

“It’s basically undemocratic when you get down to it, you no longer have the population, the body, able to rise up whenever they see an issue with an amendment,” IBEW Local 110 Nate Corder said.

Voters can make their voices heard by casting a ballot on August 8th.

Today, the Ohio ballot board reconvened after the Ohio supreme court ordered the panel back to work to fix misleading language describing the ballot proposal. The justices ruled unanimously Monday against two elements of the wording, but allowed the republican-controlled board to keep saying the measure will be “elevating” Ohio’s constitutional standards. One person one vote, the opposition campaign, had argued that “raising” or “heightening” would have been a more neutral verb. The high court’s four republicans disagreed, with its three democrats dissenting.