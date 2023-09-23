Zanesville Man Charged in Threat Case

A Zanesville man is now charged in connection to making threats on social media.

Zanesville Police said threats made by Conrad Dilley III led to the closure of Zane Grey Intermediate and Elementary Schools on Friday.

Zanesville Police said the 29-year-old has been charged with one count of inducing panic a felony of the second degree and two counts of inducing panic a misdemeanor of the first degree.

Dilley remains at the Zanesville City Jail and has a bond of $150,000. He will be arraigned Monday in Zanesville Municipal Court.