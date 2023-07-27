Zanesville Memorial Band and Schubach Big Band to Perform at Zane’s Landing

ZANESVILLE, OH — The Zanesville Memorial Band will be performing their final concert of the 2023 season this Sunday. The concert will be held at Zane’s Landing, next to the Lorena, at 7 P.M.

This concert is very special to conductor and composer David Schubach.

“They have invited back all of the former conductors they can round up. “ Schubach said. “To honor my dad, they have invited me.”

Schubach has composed a new arrangement of “America the Beautiful” for the concert on July 30. He called it one of his happiest moments of putting ink to music staff paper.

On Sunday August 6 at 7 P.M., Schubach will be the band leader for the Schubach Big Band. They will perform songs from every genre, some examples are pop, rock, and swing. They will also have vocalists Misty Connor, Steve Spires, and Rachelle Snyder. This concert will also take place at Zane’s Landing, if there is rain then the band will perform at the Secrest Auditorium.

Schubach teased about the band’s favorite song they will perform.

“We’re going to play the theme song from the most important T.V. show ever filmed.” Schubach said. “I’ll let you wonder what that theme song is.”

Both concerts are free to the public.



For more information about the Zanesville Memorial Band concert, you can head to their website.