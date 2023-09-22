Zanesville Police Department Warns of Social Media Threats

ZANESVILLE, OH – The Zanesville Police Department is warning the public of online threats to schools.

According to Bureau Commander at ZPD, Chris Rice, they received a report of a social media threat around 8 P.M. on Thursday.

Commander Rice said the detective bureau followed up and investigated the threat, leading to the arrest of one individual.

Rice also said, even though the post wasn’t made directly towards Zane Grey Elementary and Intermediate schools, they still take things like this seriously.

“The post was not directed towards the school system.” Rice said. “But there was a photo of a box of chalk, which we believe someone took as a threat to children. Here at the Police Department, we’re going to take that threat seriously.”

Commander Rice offered some helpful tips for students, parents, and faculty to help them spot threats online and who to report them to.

Commander Rice said that there can be a lot of things posted to social media, like rants and empty threats but Rice assured that ZPD takes every report seriously.

Rice said if a student sees something online that could be taken as a threat to report it immediately to a teacher, school resource officer, or a principal.

The individual who made the threat has been arrested and is currently in custody.

There was also a presence of law enforcement at Tri-Valley this morning.

Sheriff Matt Lutz says a student mistook the threat at Zanesville as being for their district. No threat made.