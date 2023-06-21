Zanesville Police Speaks on the Impact of Former Chief Lambes

ZANESVILLE, OH – Chief Scott Comstock with the Zanesville Police Department spoke on the impact and legacy of former Chief Eric Lambes.

Chief Eric Lambes passed away on Monday, June 19th. He served the Zanesville Police Department for over three decades and retired in 2013. Chief Comstock was hired by former Chief Lambes and worked with him for many years.

“Having worked for him for quite a number of years, I will say he was very concerned and passionate about the department and made sure that is was heading in the right direction when he was leaving for retirement.” Chief Scott Comstock said.

Comstock said the Lambes left an immense impact on the community after serving 13 years as chief, and his ideas for the department and the community live on.

“His son still works here at the department. So, law enforcement and family business are kind of something people have regard for. His wife still works for the city also. With a large portion of the current force being hired by him, I think a lot of his ideas and plans are still in effect today.” Chief Comstock stated.

Calling hours will be held Thursday, June 22 from 5pm to 8pm at the Snouffer Funeral Home in Zanesville. On Friday June 23 at 11 am, a funeral service will be held at the Snouffer Chapel.