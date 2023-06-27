ZFD Emphasizes Fireworks Safety

ZANESVILLE, Ohio – With The Fourth of July comes fireworks and recent Ohio laws allow the public to set off consumer grade fireworks without oversight.

Zanesville Fire Department Assistant Chief John Rodman discussed some of the dangers that fireworks can create and how basic common sense precautions can prevent property damage and injury.

“The Zanesville Fire Department doesn’t recommend that anybody set off fireworks due to obvious dangers with fire or injuries,” Rodman said. “However we realize that most people do set off fireworks for the Fourth of July. Last year the state put out some new laws regarding fireworks for consumers. You’re only supposed to set them off between 4 p.m. and 11 p.m. You have to be 18 years old to set them off. You have to set them off on private property and really, it’s mainly just a lot of common sense laws.”

The laws go on to state that a bucket of water should be handy, fireworks should not be aimed at people or set off indoors, and persons handling the fireworks should be sober.

Rodman noted that the fire department has been called to fireworks accidents that included fires and injuries.

“Don’t have any kind of flammable liquids around,” Rodman said. “You should be 150 feet away from any structure. And like I said, just use common sense. Don’t light them near dry timber or leaves on the ground. Make sure you’re setting them off in a nice clean flat area. A lot of times you get fallout from the aerial shells will cause like a brush fire, leaves on fire, a roof on fire. After we set them off, for the city we have to check the rooftops of like some of the buildings that are nearby.”

Rodman mentioned that people involved in firework accidents that include fire or injury can call 911. For more information regarding Ohio’s fireworks laws you can do a Google search online.