ZSC and OUZ Kick Off The Fall Semester

ZANESVILLE, OH – Local colleges teamed up to kick off the fall season and semester and with a fun-filled Fall Fest.

Fall was in the air today during the Ohio University in Zanesville and Zane State College’s annual Fall Fest. The highly anticipated event allows students, staff, and faculty from both colleges to gather on the Campus Green for free food, music, games, and much more.

“They don’t really have a lot of activities that they can do together with classes and everything. This is a day that we bring them out and they can all be together, enjoy themselves in between classes and different things like that.” ZSC Administrative Assistant, Kisha King said.

Not only did students have the opportunity to socialize, but they got to engage and network with various community organizations, job opportunities, and learn about different clubs being offered on campus.

“My favorite part is the opportunity for students to get to know campus clubs. We have tons of clubs on both campuses that work together. That way they can go ahead and learn about the clubs, be a member, and learn how to volunteer in our community and give back.” Heather Sands, OUZ Campus & Community Relations Manager said.

Students will be invited for more fun in the center of campus once again in the spring.