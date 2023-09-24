Moore Home Services offering Home Decorating

We’re just a few months from Christmas and a local business is ready to get you in the holiday spirit.

Since 2019 a local home service has been lighting up the holidays. Moore Home Services offers it all from handyman work, to plumbing, a window cleaning, drywall repair and so much more. They also deck the halls during the holiday season with their professional Christmas light services.

“Our services are all inclusive. So, we provide the lights. We costume fit them to your home. And then we install them, we maintain them throughout the season for free. And then at the end of the year we take them down and store them for you. So, there’s no hidden cost, it’s a yearly fee,” said Owner of Moore Home Services Jeremy Moore.

They have served over 175 properties with their Christmas Light Service making homes, businesses and landscapes shine brighter for the holidays. Moore said what sets them apart from other home services is their perseverance and love for the community.

“Costumer satisfaction. I love being able to provide a service for the costumer and being able to shake their hand and see the smile on their face and knowing that we did a good job at a fair price,” said Moore.

Moore just recently opened up a new location for his business. You can find out more by visiting the Moore Home Services website.