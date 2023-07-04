50th Stars and Stripes on the River Booms

ZANESVILLE, Ohio – The Fourth of July means family, fun and fireworks, what’s more is that the 50th annual ‘Stars and Stripes on the River’ is happening at Zane’s Landing park.

The event presents a local, affordable, opportunity to get out and have fun by experiencing live music, games and concessions while celebrating the nation’s birthday.

Today’s events began at noon with the national anthem sung during a flag raising ceremony. Zanesville Mayor Don Mason attended the ceremony and discussed the importance of the occasion.

“Raising the flag is kicking off our July Fourth ceremony and really refreshes in our minds the independence and purpose of our country,” Mason said. “We also want to encourage people to come down to Zane’s Landing starting today at noon, clear through the day, roughly at 9:30 you should have your seat set up because a quarter til ten is when the fireworks will take place.”

The anthem was sung by Melinda Russell who attended the festival to enjoy time with her family and enjoy a day of entertainment and leisure.

“So I really love the live music. Big fan of the food trucks. So I’m always here to support the Zanesville Jaycees as well,” Russell said. “I know they have a lot of stuff for the kids. I don’t think the rides are here this year but they have some sort of like pool something. I don’t know, splashing something fun. But yeah, just spending the day hanging out and then enjoying the fireworks at the end.”

There will be live entertainment throughout the day leading to a fireworks presentation that will draw people from all around. Proceeds will go to the Jaycees who reinvest them by serving the community year-round.