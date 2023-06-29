Animal Shelter Society project for their outdoor kennels

ZANESVILLE, OH- The Animal Shelter Society will be getting a roofing system to their outdoor kennels with a new project that has started in partnership with Derwacter & Associates and APG Architects.

Roofing is extremely important for dogs to be able to go outside and get fresh air and run off some of their energy even on hot days, and during adverse weather conditions.

“As a non-profit, you know we have to take every step to do and gather what we can, that’s where Mr. Addis and Mr. Derwacter, you know approached us and offered their help and their services and it was phenomenal when I got a call back from them that they want to donate back to us, you know as 100% non-profit this is how we make things happen,” said April Gibson, Executive Producer at The Animal Shelter Society.

Matt Derwacter and Brian Addis have a lot of love for the Animal Shelter Society and wanted to help give back to them in any way that they could. They also both are going to be sponsors for the Putt 4 Paws event on July 15th. Beau Moyer, a board member who does a lot for the Animal Shelter Society, and April Gibson were there to receive the checks from both of them.

“Both of my kids have come here and volunteered, we’re a family of animal lovers and we just want to do what we can to help make sure that they have a good life while they’re here,” said Matt Derwacter, Principal at Derwacter & Associates.

“Over the years we’ve had multiple animals, dogs and cats, throughout our life so we felt that when this need arose, and it was something that we can do, giving back to the animal shelter was the right thing to do,” said Brian Addis, Partner at APG Architects.

The Animal Shelter Society wants to thank everyone in the community for their continued support, they could not stay open without your support. If you are interested in becoming a sponsor or helping in any other way, be sure to contact the Animal Shelter Society on their website or at (740) 452-1077.