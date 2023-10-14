Community members join together to help build walls

ZANESVILLE, OH- Habitat for Humanity of Southeastern Ohio has teamed up with North Terrace Church of Christ to help the community.

Over 100 volunteers came out to the Muskingum County Fairgrounds to build the walls that will help frame the next Habitat house here in Zanesville.

“It’s a very humbling experience to be a part of something like this, when we have strong partners, like our friends at North Terrace Church of Christ, come together and help us build a home for a family, the homeowners here, she has family here, they are helping build the walls that will frame this house, it’s a humbling experience that I am personally delighted to be a part of,” says Melissa Best, the Director of Engagement at Habitat for Humanity SEO.

With all of the volunteers working together, they were able to complete 37 walls. Many generations came together to help out and learn how to build walls.

“Being the pastor of this church to see some of our seniors alongside our teenagers, to see parents serving with kids, to see all generations come together, and it’s not about what they’re getting out of it, it’s about loving your neighbor well, giving your time and your ability, we have some people who have great ability and some people who could barely drive a nail but everybody got to be part of the team ,” says Chris Steele, Minister at North Terrace Church of Christ.

They plan to host two more build days and will need more volunteers. The dates will be in November and December. For more information visit their website habitatseo.org or Facebook page.