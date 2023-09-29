Congressman Balderson Discusses New Podcast

ZANESVILLE, Ohio – Every two years, Americans vote for who they wish to be represented by in the United States House of Representatives.

Congress has many responsibilities and according to Ohio 12th District U.S. Congressman Troy Balderson, communication plays a vital role in how well the job gets done.

Balderson announced the beginning of a new podcast, which his office is producing that highlights the various communities across his district.

“The other thing that we just started doing right now is called ‘Troy Talks.’ It’s a podcast that we started doing. We did a little bit last year but we’re really pushing out this year and going to be very aggressive with it because it gives people more of an opportunity to listen and hear what we have going on. Some of the things we’re going to do in the future. But also to talk to the community leaders throughout the 12th Congressional District,” Balderson said.

The latest podcast episode features 4-H at this year’s Muskingum County Fair and how both entities influence the lives of youth within the community.

“Our next topic is going to be on community healthcare facilities and rural healthcare. We’re very blessed and fortunate to have a facility here in Muskingum County, the Muskingum Valley Health Center. And so during our August Recess month, we were out and about with several of those locations. So obviously we’re going to have a couple of doctors on and we’re going to talk about, you know, rural healthcare, the importance and what it means,” Balderson said.

The audio podcasts are available through several online podcast providers such as Audible and Apple Podcast and video clips can be found on his Facebook page.