Coshocton Man Charged with Trafficking in Drugs

COSHOCTON COUNTY, Ohio–The Coshocton County Sheriff’s Office announced Thursday that a Coshocton man is facing felony drug charges.

70 year old Eugene B. McCall was formally charged with Trafficking in Drugs, a 2nd degree felony.

On Wednesday. the Coshocton county Sheriff’s Office Detective Division and Special Response Team (SRT) executed a search warrant in the 500 block of Cambridge Road in Coshocton.

McCall was taken into custody without incident.

Drugs, cash, a firearm and drug related items were taken from the scene.

More charges are pending in the case.