Dillon State Park Adds Inclusive Playground

ZANESVILLE, Ohio – Today, Muskingum County has even more opportunities for the public to get off the beaten path and enjoy the great outdoors.

Ohio Department of Natural Resources Director Mary Mertz attended the ribbon cutting ceremony for an ‘inclusive’ playground at Dillon State Park that allows children with disabilities to enjoy outdoor recreation too.

“In Muskingum County we have three state parks and this is the only one now that has this beautiful, fully accessible, playground. And our hope is that in the months and years to come, kids can come out here and have a great time. It’s a beautiful location overlooking the lake. We wanted it to be in a prime spot because we highly value these kids. We want them to be outdoors enjoying nature,” Mertz said.

ODNR looks to find projects that suit community interests and was impressed with the support given by the community to create the recreation area.

“The community supported building this,” Mertz said. “This playground was funded by the Straker Foundation and Susan Holdren, who heads that up was so generous in providing the the funding for this playground, so this is born of the community, paid for by the community and we are just proud to have the opportunity to host it, sponsor it and maintain it so.”

Mertz added that the state is addressing ADA accessibility at locations across Ohio and hopes that Dillon State Park will serve as a popular recreational destination for future Licking and Muskingum Valley residents.