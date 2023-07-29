FEMA Awards $5.46M to Zanesville for Muskingum Avenue Project

Through the Hazard Mitigation Grant Program (HMGP), FEMA has awarded $5.46 million to the city of Zanesville for road stabilization on Muskingum Avenue. This critical roadway is currently closed to both vehicular and pedestrian traffic due to rockfalls and land slippage, which have caused hazardous conditions. The stabilization and reopening of the road will not only reduce traffic congestion in the area but also decrease response times for first responders.

“FEMA’s hazard mitigation assistance provides funding for eligible mitigation measures that reduce future disaster losses,” said FEMA Region 5 Regional Administrator Tom Sivak. “This project is an investment in protecting critical infrastructure and building community resilience for the city of Zanesville.”

“The city of Zanesville will benefit greatly from these hazard mitigation funds as this project allows for the strengthening of critical infrastructure and the reduction of future damages from natural disasters,” said Sima Merick, executive director of the Ohio Emergency Management Agency. “After the stabilization project is completed, the community will be safer, in part due the elimination of the hazardous conditions and ability for faster response time for first responders.”

HMGP provides funding to state, tribal, territorial and local governments to implement long-term hazard mitigation measures following a presidentially declared disaster. For this project, FEMA will pay 90% of the $6,068,627 eligible project cost. The remaining 10%, $606,862, will be provided by the city of Zanesville. To learn more about HMGP or FEMA’s other Hazard Mitigation Assistance programs, visit www.fema.gov/grants/mitigation.