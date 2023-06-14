Gant Foundation to Hold Juneteenth Celebration

ZANESVILLE, Ohio – Juneteenth is a national holiday that celebrates the emancipation of African-American slaves in Texas by union soldiers on June 19th, 1865.

The Nelson T. Gant Foundation is a local organization that promotes the African-American heritage that can be found here in Muskingum County and the Juneteenth Event Coordinator Brenda Curtis discussed all of the opportunities the celebration will offer.

“We have a whole day planned of just having fun,” Curtis said. “With the entertainment, with the good food. I mean the fish, we had this fish fry last year and the fish was absolutely delicious. Everything was. Music, we’ll have a dj. You can dance, you can reminisce, you’ll see people you haven’t seen in a long time. I think it’s going to be a nice crowd here this year. And I’m looking forward to it.”

Foundation President Todd Ware explained who Nelson Gant was and how the foundation fits into the community.

“We want to be part of the community and we want to bring the community together,” Ware said. “So the Gant Foundation helps to do that, brings the community together and lets the whole community know what we’re about in the Gant Foundation.”

The Juneteenth celebration will be held from 3-to-9 p.m. Saturday, June 17th, at the Gant Homestead, located at 1845 West Main Street.