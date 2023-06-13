Job Market Ripe for Teens

ZANESVILLE, Ohio – There are several local employers that are offering summer employment opportunities but are finding those positions difficult to fill.

Ohio Means Jobs Workforce Administrator Julie Metzger spoke about area job markets and how teenage workers can take advantage.

“For the teen, employment or summer employment there are of course jobs out there,” Metzger said. “The home improvement places are looking for people, garden and landscaping, swimming pools, the dairy queens, places like that where kids can get started with their career. However there are also businesses within Muskingum County that if someone has interest in, give them a call, find out what they do. You might be able to do a paid internship. This is something you could build your career on.”

Metzger noted that Ohio’s minimum wage is $10.10 and that workforce shortage is forcing many employers to pay well above that, which presents greater opportunities for teens to benefit from the many skills they will be experienced through employment.

“There are businesses, the city of Zanesville is looking for summer employees and again, it’s not just a summer job now. With workforce shortage these kids can maybe work summer through school and then they can be hired full time. And you know, learn soft skills that are going to be good on a resume, if they’re going to college, things like that,” Metzger said.

Anyone who is interested in finding employment or needs help with building their interviewing skills or writing a resume can contact Ohio Means Jobs by calling (740) 454-6211 or by visiting their website.