Join Dillon State Park for a weekend of fun

MUSKINGUM COUNTY, OH- Ohio’s annual free fishing days are taking place this Saturday and Sunday to provide all residents a chance to fish at hundreds of public fishing locations without needing a license.

The free fishing days won’t be the only events taking place this weekend at Dillon State Park, they also will be offering an Inclusive Fishing Tournament, a foraging hike granting an opportunity to identify and discuss various wild edibles, and also a nighttime hike giving participants the ability to view nocturnal wildlife.

“Because of that we’re also going to be having on Saturday starting at 10 a.m. until 2 p.m., we’re going to be having an inclusive youth fishing tournament with the Muskingum County Board of Developmental disabilities, that’s also open to adults too that are served by them as well,” said Michael Durst, a Naturalist at Dillon State Park.

All of the events are free to participate in and offer a fun, educational day for the whole family. On Sunday they will also be offering a Spring hike, which will be similar to just a standard hike.

“Yeah, they can absolutely visit Ohiodnr.gov, as well as the Dillon State Park Facebook and Instagram pages, and for more information for the fishing tournament as well they can always feel free to contact the Muskingum County Board of Developmental Disabilities,” said Durst.

Dillon State Park wants to make the community aware that these kinds of events are taking place in the community for free, and that they hold events year-round, so there is always something happening for your whole family to go out and enjoy. The schedule for this weekend is as follows:

June 17- Inclusive Fishing Tournament 10 a.m.-2 p.m. ; Wild Foraging Hike 5 p.m.-6:30 p.m. ; The Park After Dark 9 p.m.-10:30 p.m.

June 18- Springtime Stroll 11 a.m.-12 p.m.

For more information on the events and where to meet please visit their website or give them a call at (740) 453-4377.