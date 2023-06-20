Local Girl to Star in Her Own Documentary

ZANESVILLE, OH – Swinging, shooting, and stunting her way to stardom, a local girl is set to star in her own documentary.

12 year old Paige Calendine of Zanesville was born uniquely without legs, but that has not stopped her from continuing her passions of sports. She takes part in gymnastics, archery, and cheer as well as horseback riding and 4-H. Now, she is getting her own documentary titled “Built Different”.

“They want to show what I do in life and what my sports are because a lot of people don’t know. It means a lot to me actually…a lot of people are never going to have the experience that I did,” Paige said.

“It’s big, she has a big heart, she is going to, this story is going to show that you can overcome the adversity and stuff in life,” Father of Paige, Sean Calendine said.

Faced with the insurmountable challenges, the strong support around Paige has allowed her to look pass all of the negative connotations, adjusts to her obstacles and continue to strive to do the things she loves. Producers on the documentary are Brad Hammer who co-owns Orange Street Productions alongside Constance Brenneman, co-producer Jessica Sabine sat down to talk about how the film came to be.

“Orange Street Productions actually has local roots. Brad Hammer is from this area, he is from Zanesville. He produces content in L.A. and actually his niece was a friend of Paige and so he learned of Paige’s story through his niece,” Sabine said.

Paige serves as a strong inspiration to anyone facing similar conditions and hopes that this documentary can shine some light on adversity and commitment it takes to get a little bit better everyday. When asked to give advice to others she said to “never give up and always try your hardest.”

With a large group of sponsors, Paige Calendine’s documentary “Built Different” is set to premier at the Secrest Auditorium June 22nd at 7pm with red carpet stating at 6pm, tickets are being sold via Venmo for $15 and $5 for kids.