MCLS Does Halloween Differently

ZANESVILLE, Ohio – I heard a scream amidst a spooky scene, from the pages of a book that was found in a nook, whilst attending the library’s event that Halloween hath sent.

With all of the events associated with Halloween, the two that are scheduled at the John McIntire Library will be centered around literacy. Muskingum County Library System Marketing and Community Relations Director Sean Fennell detailed two events taking place Tuesday that will bring this year’s spooky season to a close.

“We are going to have a trick or treat at the John McIntire Library, on Tuesday, from 11:15 to 1:30 p.m.,” Fennell said. “This is going to be a fun opportunity for kids to be able to come in… and daylight hours as well. Kind of in a safe, fun, dry environment to show off their costumes, have a really good time, get some candy and just have a nice time and this is, I think, a great opportunity, especially for homeschoolers and maybe some of the kiddoes as well.”

Registration is not required for the trick or treat event that is geared for kids, infants through school age, and of course, costumes are encouraged.

Registration will be expected for a second Halloween themed event, from 5 to 6 p.m. called ‘Spooky Treats, Halloween Cooking.’ It will feature the library’s Charlie Cart and cater to attendees, who are 10 and up.

“We’re having a ‘Spooky Treats’ program at the library and it is going to be about coming together,” Fennell said. “And we’re going to use the Charlie Cart, which was purchased through the United Way funds as well. So it is going to be just a really fun time to engage with some nutrition literacy and come to the library that evening. But that will kind of wrap up the spooky season, here at the library.”

Fennell noted that the daytime event was scheduled to prevent attendees from missing out on evening plans as well as helping to accommodate home schoolers with the holiday atmosphere.