Memorial Day Services/Events
On this Memorial Day we pause to reflect on those who have lost their lives in service to our country. Several events are taking place to honor them.
Zanesville:
9am: Woodlawn Cemetery Service
10am: Memorial Day Remembrance Ceremony at Zanesville Memorial Park which includes music from the West Muskingum High School Band and a speech by State Representative Adam Holmes
11am: Memorial Service at Greenwood Cemetery
12pm: Missing Man Ceremony at Memorial Bridge
Perry Co: Memorial Day Parades
8am-Somerset
9am-Shawnee
10am-Crooksville
10am-New Lexington
10am Thornville Dedication of Monument
11am Roseville
12:30- Moxahala Dedication
1pm Oakfield
3pm-New Straitsville Moonshine Parade