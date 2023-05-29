Memorial Day Services/Events

On this Memorial Day we pause to reflect on those who have lost their lives in service to our country. Several events are taking place to honor them.

Zanesville:

9am: Woodlawn Cemetery Service

10am: Memorial Day Remembrance Ceremony at Zanesville Memorial Park which includes music from the West Muskingum High School Band and a speech by State Representative Adam Holmes

11am: Memorial Service at Greenwood Cemetery

12pm: Missing Man Ceremony at Memorial Bridge

Perry Co: Memorial Day Parades

8am-Somerset

9am-Shawnee

10am-Crooksville

10am-New Lexington

10am Thornville Dedication of Monument

11am Roseville

12:30- Moxahala Dedication

1pm Oakfield

3pm-New Straitsville Moonshine Parade