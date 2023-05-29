Memorial Day Services/Events

Nichole Hannahs,
Flag

On this Memorial Day we pause to reflect on those who have lost their lives in service to our country. Several events are taking place to honor them.

Zanesville:

9am: Woodlawn Cemetery Service

10am: Memorial Day Remembrance Ceremony at Zanesville Memorial Park which includes music from the West Muskingum High School Band and a speech by State Representative Adam Holmes

11am: Memorial Service at Greenwood Cemetery

12pm: Missing Man Ceremony at Memorial Bridge

 

Perry Co: Memorial Day Parades

 

8am-Somerset

9am-Shawnee

10am-Crooksville

10am-New Lexington

10am Thornville Dedication of Monument

11am Roseville

12:30- Moxahala Dedication

1pm Oakfield

3pm-New Straitsville Moonshine Parade

 

