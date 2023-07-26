Moody Pleads Guilty to Murder

ZANESVILLE, Ohio–A Zanesville man charged in connection to a homicide investigation appeared in Muskingum County Common Pleas Court Wednesday.

According to the Muskingum County Prosecutor’s Office, 34-year-old Cody Moody pleaded guilty to Aggravated Murder with a Firearm Specification.

He faces a sentence of life in prison.

Moody was arrested earlier this month after authorities said he shot and killed Timothy Norris at a trailer on Culbertson Road in Zanesville on June 22nd .

Officials said during the course of the investigation it was determined that Moody murdered Norris in response to the death of Jordan Rivera. Rivera’s body was found in a shed located on the same Culbertson Road property a year ago.

Norris was convicted of failure to report a death back in March and sentenced to 30 days in jail.

Moody will be sentenced at a later date.