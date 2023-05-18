Music festival raises funds for a good cause

ZANESVILLE, OH- The Barn, in collaboration with National Alliance on Mental Illness Six County (NAMI), has exciting plans for the upcoming “Andy Jam 4” music festival, scheduled for Saturday, May 20.

This all-day event aims to raise funds for the Andy Quinn Memorial Fund, which supports students at the Zane State Ohio Police Officer Training Academy. The event is held in memory of Andy Quinn, an aspiring law officer who died of a viral infection at age 31 in 2019. Paul Quinn, Andy’s father, along with Cathy Sterling Nelson, his mother, and Joey Quinn, his brother, all of Zanesville, are deeply involved in organizing the event and keeping Andy’s memory alive.

“You know, all the things involved in this comes back to Andy. He loved music, he loved a good time, and he was passionate about law enforcement and helping the people that need it, especially the mentally ill and the drug addicted. So, this brings all those things together and it brings our family and friends to celebrate Andy’s life,” said Paul Quinn, event organizer and Andy’s father.

The “Andy Jam 4” music festival promises to be a day filled with vibrant music from six different acts, great food, prize drawings, heartfelt tributes, and community support. By attending the event, music enthusiasts will not only enjoy exceptional performances but also contribute to the growth and development of aspiring law enforcement students at the Zane State Ohio Police Officer Training Academy.

“It’s going to be anchored by legendary local musician Git Shorty. So we’re excited to have that live music down here, have a little bit of fun around raising that awareness and give us an opportunity to help people understand more about mental illness and addiction, as well as help to support the Zane State Police Enforcement and Law Enforcement group out there so it’s going to be a great day. We’re going to have raffles and lots of things going on. We’ll have amazing food, amazing drinks, and all the things that we always have down here at the barn, so we just hope that everybody can come out and come and support this great cause,” said Jim Watson, owner of The Barn.

The tentative lineup for the day’s performances is as follows:

Noon to 1:00 PM: Matt Frampton

1:30 to 2:30 PM: Quinn Family Singers

3:00 to 4:00 PM: John & Hanna

4:30 to 5:30 PM: 50 Years After

6:00 to 7:30 PM: Sharwahl

8:00 to 11:00 PM: Git Shorty

For more information and updates on the event, interested individuals can contact Paul Quinn at 740-891-8693.