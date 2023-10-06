Ohio Horror Author Visits Maysville Middle School to Haunt Kids’ Halloween with ‘Scareville Series’

ZANESVILLE, OH –A new Ohio horror author stopped by Maysville Middle school today to get kids ready for Halloween.

John Ward found inspiration last summer while sitting in a park with a library to write a horror series, similar to the Goosebumps Series of books.

Fast forward to now and Ward has written four books for his “Scareville Series”. Only three are currently available for purchase: “Welcome to Scareville”, “How to Create a Monster” and “Monsters of Mt. Hope”.

Ward says he hopes to have his fourth book out to purchase by the middle of November.

Ward said the reason for writing the Scareville Series was to bring the fun and excitement he felt reading Goosebumps stories to the new generation

“I have always loved horror and I was told I was a good writer.” Ward joked. “But I wanted to bring back the fun and the exciting horror stories to younger readers.”

Ward said that he is a fan of all of the books he’s written but his favorite one so far is “How to Create a Monster”.

He said the second book is his favorite because he wrote it all in just one week.

“I love all of them for different reasons.“ Ward said. “But How to Create a Monster, the second book, is my favorite. I actually wrote it in a week, which is pretty crazy, but the ideas just flowed out and I love Halloween, so that’s what this book is geared towards.”

Ward’s advice to young writers is to keep writing!

“When I was in school I loved writing, I hand wrote a lot of little stories.” Ward said. “I got in trouble in class for that a few times, but I really enjoy writing. Just pursue your passions because you never know what could happen.”

If you are interested in checking out the Scareville Series, they are available for purchase on Amazon.