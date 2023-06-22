Ohio’s Annual Exhibition returns in person

ZANESVILLE, OH- The Zanesville Museum of Art is hosting the 77th Ohio Annual Exhibition, featuring 59 works from artists across Ohio. The exhibition opens today and runs until September 9, 2023, showcasing various art forms.

Two Zanesville artists, Alan Cottrill and Jana Pryor, will have their works on display. The opening reception is free and open to the public, it will feature live music, refreshments, and award announcements. It is set to begin at 5:30 p.m.

“In this particular exhibition where I’ve been asked to be the juror, I have focused in on the social message that the artists are saying, so along with that, I talk about not only their technique but also the craftsmanship, so that’s all endowed in the set of 59 that I selected,” said Simone Spruce, a distinguished guest juror.

The Best in Show Award winner will receive $1,000 cash prize. There also will be $100 cash prizes awarded in Painting; Drawing, Prints, and Collage; Sculpture; Jewelry and Functional Metalwork; Glass; and Photography. The Beaux Arts Club will also be awarding the Janice Ballas Excellence in Fiber Arts Award and the museum will be awarding the inaugural Ceramics Heritage Award.

“It’s a pretty in-depth process, I’ve been doing it for a number of years, I believe this is my largest, over 500 entries on this one to whittle down to 59,” said Spruce.

The 77th Ohio Annual Exhibition is a celebration of Ohio’s vibrant art community. Don’t miss the chance to explore the diverse talent showcased and be inspired by the creativity on display. For more information be sure to visit the Zanesville Museum of Art’s website or look for them on social media.