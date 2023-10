Pine Street Closure

ZANESVILLE, Ohio—The City of Zanesville Sewer Department announced Friday that a portion of Pine Street will be closed next week.

On Tuesday, October 24, from 7:00 a.m. to 3:30 p.m., the southbound lanes of Pine Street will be closed between Eppley Avenue and Maysville Pike for a sanitary sewer repair.

Detours will be posted at Eppley Avenue.

Motorists are being urged to use caution in the area.