Police Investigation Closes Two Schools

An investigation by the Zanesville Police Department prompts Zanesville City Schools to close two of its buildings for Friday.

In a Facebook post the school district wrote, “Due to an ongoing concern under investigation by the Zanesville Police Department in the area around Zane Grey Elementary and Intermediate schools, we have made the decision to close both of those school buildings for Friday, September 22nd. We believe that exercising this level of caution is in the best interests for the safety of our students and staff.”

All other district schools will remain open. We’ll bring you more as it develops.